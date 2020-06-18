Rensselaer High School celebrates socially distanced graduation

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Wednesday, Rensselaer High School Seniors enjoyed their socially distant graduation.

“It doesn’t feel real,” explained Andrew Kretzchmar, a senior. “Because we have been stuck inside during COVID, and all of a sudden I’m getting to graduate! I’m like wow! This is great!”

In separate vehicles, one at a time the seniors were dropped off, handed their diploma and a rose, then posed for pictures. While this isn’t the way the class of 2020 originally envisioned their graduation, they are making the most out of the situation.

“I’m just glad that we get to do something,” said senior Abby Biancaniello. “Because we really didn’t think that we would be able to, with the whole quarantine and everything. So we are glad we get something, and this is great!”

The ceremony was streamed online so that friends and family could see their loved one’s special moment. However, some teachers were there cheer on and congratulate their students in-person.

“The last three months have been such a long haul just getting everybody to do their work and having them participate in a non- normal fashion, so it’s very, very meaningful today,” explained high school Spanish teacher, Debra Sklar. “Very exciting! You feel it in your heart probably this year more than any other year.”

After the ceremony, there was a senior car parade through Rensselaer, followed by recorded commencement addresses shown at the Jericho Drive-In.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Kretzchmar. ‘So this is amazing! No other class is going to have this, so it’s really special!”

