Rensselaer County, Troy city budgets pass

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the City of Troy and Rensselaer County passed their 2022 budgets Tuesday.

The Rensselaer County budget passed unanimously during a meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes. The budget includes a 10 percent property tax cut for 2022 and a 10 percent reduction in the average tax rate. It also includes a study to determine if two of the county’s senior centers need to be replaced.

The Troy budget passed with taxes set to increase by 2.28 percent while remaining under the state property tax cap.

The Troy City Council also passed an ordinance for new water and sewer rates.