Rensselaer County to provide COVID booster shots from all three vaccines

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 booster shots were approved in Rensselaer County. The shots will be given out at health clinics beginning next week.

The county will be providing booster shots Tuesdays through Thursdays at the following locations:

Tuesdays and Thursdays

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

County Health Department on the second floor of the county office building

1600 7th Ave. Troy

Wednesday

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bulmer Telecommunications Center

Hudson Valley Community College campus

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be provided based on specific criteria.

Eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna begins six months after initial vaccine series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions (attestation is needed)

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting (attestation is needed)

Eligibility for Johnson & Johnson: