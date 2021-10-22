Rensselaer County to provide COVID booster shots from all three vaccines

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 booster shots were approved in Rensselaer County. The shots will be given out at health clinics beginning next week.
The county will be providing booster shots Tuesdays through Thursdays at the following locations:
Tuesdays and Thursdays
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
County Health Department on the second floor of the county office building
1600 7th Ave. Troy
Wednesday
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bulmer Telecommunications Center
Hudson Valley Community College campus
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be provided based on specific criteria.
Eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna begins six months after initial vaccine series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions (attestation is needed)
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting (attestation is needed)
Eligibility for Johnson & Johnson:
- Age 18+ and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
