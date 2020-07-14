Rensselaer County proposes resolution in support of Black Lives Matter movement

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County legislature met Tuesday to consider a resolution in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The resolution highlights several goals like ending police brutality and excessive force. It also calls for prompt advocacy from members of every level of government.

It was amended after objections from law enforcement, who said the language in the original resolution painted all law enforcement with a broad brush.

“It was one of the most divisive, hateful pieces of legislation I have seen,” Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo said. “I’m glad it changed. We still have a lot of work to do. What we have to do get together to work out solutions instead of pushing forward hate filled resolutions.”

