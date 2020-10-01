Rensselaer County man killed in house fire

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has died after a fire in Rensselaer County.
Police said the fire began just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the hamlet of Melrose.
Robert Tronans, 75, died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.
Police do not believe the fire to be criminal.
