Rensselaer County man killed in house fire

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has died after a fire in Rensselaer County.

Police said the fire began just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the hamlet of Melrose.

Robert Tronans, 75, died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Police do not believe the fire to be criminal.

