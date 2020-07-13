Rensselaer County Legislature voting on Black Lives Matter resolution Tuesday

The American flag flutters next to a giant Black Lives Matter banner at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, June 14, 2020. The banner was removed from the Embassy building three days after it was raised in solidarity. (AP / Lee Jin-man)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Legislature will consider a number of resolutions at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting, including one resolution, No. 36, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Introduced by Democrats, the resolution calls for an eradication of systemic racism and racial justice. “If not now,” said Minority Leader Peter Grimm, “then when do we become involved? Regardless of color and all differences, it is time for change.”

A resolution is usually used to express a lawmaking body’s stance on or approach to an issue. This means that the specific language of the resolution is not creating precise laws, but rather highlighting general goals and aims:

Ending police brutality, excessive force, and systemic racism in the justice system

Calling for prompt advocacy from members of every level of government

Recognizing that Black, Indigenous, and all people of color deserve equal protection

Demanding solutions for terrible wrongs regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation

At a contentious meeting of the Rules Committee last Wednesday, the resolution advanced to a vote by the full County Legislature on Tuesday.

The meeting is closed to the public due to the pandemic, but will be available on Facebook and YouTube. You can submit a comment via email by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and a copy of the agenda will reportedly be available on the County Legislature’s website.

Rensselaer County residents who support the resolution plan to gather at the County Legislative Building in Troy during the meeting. The group will gather by the entrance to the legislative office on Seventh Avenue in silent solidarity at 4:45 p.m.

City Council Republicans have also promoted a resolution, on the table for the August council meeting, to create a community justice Work Group to gather public opinion and recommend policy. It would be assembled by the Public Safety Committee, with “community leaders, clergy, police and public safety professionals, nonprofit organizations.”

Anyone who wants to serve on the Work Group should email a letter and resume to the City Council.

