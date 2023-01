TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly and Chief Elaine Rudzunski are holding a joint press conference at 10 a.m. today January 19 at the East Greenbush Town Hall. The press conference is in regard to the death of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.

Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found dead in her apartment in August of 1994. She was 81 years old at the time.