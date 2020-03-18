5 test positive for COVID-19 in Rensselaer Co.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas will hold a media availability today at 3:30 p.m. to answer and provide updates on the county’s response to coronavirus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Rensselaer County has reported 5 cases of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Glens Falls Farmers Market still set to go as vendors make the most of limited sales
- UAlbany’s Rockefeller College ranks first in public affairs
- Local animal organization says now is ‘not the time’ to foster pets
- Lawmakers concerned with how the spread of coronavirus will impact homeless population
- Congress passes 2nd coronavirus aid package for families