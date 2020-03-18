Interactive Radar

5 test positive for COVID-19 in Rensselaer Co.

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas will hold a media availability today at 3:30 p.m. to answer and provide updates on the county’s response to coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rensselaer County has reported 5 cases of COVID-19.

