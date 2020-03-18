5 test positive for COVID-19 in Rensselaer Co.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Glens Falls Farmers Market put out a release Wednesday announcing that their Saturday markets, located inside the former Sanford Street Elementary School building, would be continuing on while some others close down amid COVID-19 concerns.

For vendors, it's a blessing but also a concern. John Dickinson of Dickinson's Delights sees it as a better way for customers to get produce and other goods with fewer hands on them. Battenkill Valley Creamery owner Seth McEachron is struggling to find time to think about it while facing the loss of his customer base in New York City.