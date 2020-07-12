Rensselaer County counts 39 total cases at Riverside nursing home in coronavirus update

CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County announced on Sunday that state testing at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing revealed 18 new coronavirus cases among residents, as well as an infected staff member.

Riverside is licensed by the state, which increased testing after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were found at the adult care facility. They had already confirmed 12 cases there on Friday, for a total of 30 among residents. Nine employees at Riverside—from Rensselaer, Albany, and Columbia Counties—are also infected. The latest infected employee is 30 and from Rensselaer County.

Of those 18 new cases among Riverside residents, six are in their 60s, three in their 70s, six in their 80s, two in their 90s, and one resident who is 101 years old.

Along with the cases at Riverside, there were four other new cases among county residents announced Sunday—with two of those due to travel—for a total of 667 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. They are:

A 70-year-old Troy man

A 54-year-old Troy man

A 54-year-old Schodack woman who traveled to North Carolina

A 21-year-old East Greenbush woman who traveled to North Carolina

No new cases were cleared for recovery Sunday, though 573 cases have recovered in total. Six covid patients are currently hospitalized, with none in the ICU.

There are 236 county residents in quarantine, and 24,318 tests have been administered to residents, including 411 on Saturday.

There have been 31 total deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

LATEST STORIES