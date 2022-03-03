TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is starting a collection drive to help with Ukrainian relief efforts. Residents and visitors can donate a variety of items for shipment to the country.

Collection drop-off points are located at the third-floor entrance of the County Office Building, Department of Social Services offices in North Greenbush, the Van Rensselaer Manor, and Flanigan Square in Troy. The collection will run for about two weeks. Donated items will be brought to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet to be sent to the country.

“Rensselaer County joins freedom-loving people around the world in support of the Ukrainian people’s brave stand against heartless tyranny and cruelty,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “So many in Rensselaer County and in Troy are of Ukrainian ancestry, and we are proud to call them neighbors and friends. We stand united and are proud to offer assistance and support.”

Items that can be donated include: