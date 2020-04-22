Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer Co. urges people to complete 2020 Census

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee is hoping people will take advantage of this time and complete their 2020 Census questionnaire.  

The committee recently launched a website called “You Count Rensselaer.” It offers materials, information, and resources designed to help increase response rates. 

The County’s current self-response rate is 48.2%. For more information, Click Here.   

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak