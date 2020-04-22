Rensselaer Co. urges people to complete 2020 Census

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee is hoping people will take advantage of this time and complete their 2020 Census questionnaire.

The committee recently launched a website called “You Count Rensselaer.” It offers materials, information, and resources designed to help increase response rates.

The County’s current self-response rate is 48.2%. For more information, Click Here.

LATEST STORIES