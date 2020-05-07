County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Rensselaer Co. tackles senior isolation with new program

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Department for the Aging recently announced a partnership with Community Caregivers to reconnect seniors in isolation.

The program is called “Checking on Our Neighbors.” The idea is to locate seniors who are not connected to the department and their resources. 

Funding for the program was made possible by the Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation. Know a senior in need? Contact the NY Connects program at 518-270-2767.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak