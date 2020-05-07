Rensselaer Co. tackles senior isolation with new program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Department for the Aging recently announced a partnership with Community Caregivers to reconnect seniors in isolation.
The program is called “Checking on Our Neighbors.” The idea is to locate seniors who are not connected to the department and their resources.
Funding for the program was made possible by the Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation. Know a senior in need? Contact the NY Connects program at 518-270-2767.
