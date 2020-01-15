Rensselaer Co. legislature passes bail reform resolution

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County legislature unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to suspend or amend the state’s criminal justice reforms.

The resolution will now be sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James, and each of New York State’s respresentatives.

Officials point to the need for a judge to be able to use his or her discretion when deciding bail.

The Rensselaer County legislature tweeted Tuesday night that “the resolution sends a strong bipartisan message to Albany that the laws need to be changed.”