Rensselaer Co. Executive wants review of Child Protective Services

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Executive wants a review of the county’s Child Protection Services after the death of an infant in the agency’s care.

Anthony Ojeda, 38, was charged with Manslaughter after his infant son ingested methamphetamine. Rensselaer County CPS put the baby in Ojeda’s care.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin said he wants to review CPS services and instructed all staff to cooperate and expedite any review by the state oversight agency.

Despite the review, McLaughlin believes county CPS workers are effectively responding.

