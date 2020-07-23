Rensselaer Co. executive asks state to intervene after COVID cluster at Riverside nursing home

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin claims his county has been doing well keeping on top of coronavirus. That’s why he says the cluster of cases at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Castleton-on-Hudson came as even more of a surprise.

“What’s the breakdown here? What’s going on? This is the stuff we were seeing in March and early April. This is not what we should be seeing in mid to late July,” he says.

Since the first case was reported July 7, the spike at the nursing home now totals 38, amounting to more than half of its 75 total residents, plus 19 ill employees. McLaughlin says even though the private facility has communicated their infection numbers to the county, that’s where things end.

“There is a legal wall there that we can’t breach. We don’t have any rights to go in there and inspect. We don’t have any rights to go in there really and do anything,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Twelve of the infected Riverside staff live in Rensselaer County. McLaughlin says the county health department is working on contact tracing, but says he finds the inability for further action frustrating.

“It’s massively frustrating for me and for my administration to have to deal with it, knowing that your hands are pretty much tied,” he says. “When you have more than half your residents sick and so many staff members, there’s got to be a breakdown in your procedures or sanitizing or both.”

McLaughlin called on the state to intervene and inspect the Riverside home. A response from the New York State Department of Health says Riverside administrators assured them there is enough PPE and staff to handle the cluster, but McLaughlin says that doesn’t answer his questions.

“How are you wearing the PPE? How are you disposing of it? Are you wearing it at all? Are you wearing it correctly? What are you doing to protect the residence here? Those are the questions that we have for the state department of health,” he says.

The DOH statement goes on to say results of an inspection July 17 found no deficiencies in the riverside home COVID-19 infection control protocols. Read the full statement below here:

“To help protect the residents of Riverside Center for Rehabilitation, DOH has communicated daily with the facility’s leadership team to assess PPE needs, staffing and provide any support the facility may need. On July 17, DOH was onsite to reassess compliance with infection control practices and assisted Riverside with obtaining an additional 500 N95 respirators and 2,000 isolation gowns. DOH also provided access to alternate staffing, including the Governor’s portal of volunteers.” On Background: -Last week, Commissioner Zucker spoke directly to the facility’s administrator to offer PPE, staffing and any support the facility may need. The administrator assured the Commissioner they had sufficient levels of all supplies, and the two agreed to speak again as we continue to monitor the situation. -Our epidemiology team had also previously been in contact with the facility, offering support where needed, and visited the facility Sunday on July 12 to ensure proper cohorting practices were being implemented. -The State is actively working with the County to conduct contact tracing within the facility. -DOH was also at this facility last week for a COVID focus inspection to ensure strong infection control practices were in place. No deficiencies were found and there were sufficient levels of PPE. For context, we’ve conducted more than 1,200 of these inspections statewide since March. -For information on resident and staff testing, please contact the facility directly. Jeffrey Hammond, New York State Department of Health Spokesperson

NEWS10 reached out to Riverside to ask for more information on their response plan. So far we haven’t gotten a call back.