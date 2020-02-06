Rensselaer Co. celebrates 4,000,000th meal delivered with ‘Meals on Wheels’

(RENSSELEAR, NY. (NEWS10) — Rensselear County celebrated a big milestone on Thursday, with the delivery of the 4,000,000th meal as part of the county’s Meals on Wheels program.

Maria, the meal’s recipient, opened the door and welcomed County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Legislature Chair and Rensselaer Mayor Mike Stammel, and Commissioner for the Department for the Aging Carol Rosbozom.

Rensseler County started its Meals on Wheels program in 1975 and began serving both Meals on Wheels and congregate meals daily at its five senior centers. Since then, the program has served four million meals to seniors, 186,635 in 2019 alone.

Officials say the program is not only a vital source of nutrition, but it also serves as an important social connection for both seniors living independently and their families.