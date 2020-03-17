Rensselaer Co. addresses school closures and cancellations

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — Rensselaer County superintendents, along with county officials, announced their plans for the coming weeks.

Since school is out, the East Greenbush school district will provide meals to students in need. Red Mill and Donald P. Sutherland Elementary Schools will act as pick-up locations.

Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District also has similar plans in place.

“We have advertised pickup times on our websites and we also have staff reaching out and calling families to make sure they are aware of the arrangements,” said East Greenbush Central School District Superintendent Jeffrey Simons.

When it comes to education, the Schools have created online and hard copy resources for at-home use.

”A population of our students might not have access to technology. They may not have devices that they need. All of our schools are working with our communities to identify those families and loan out equipment if necessary, “stated Jason Chevrier, Superintendent of Schodack School District.

Rensselaer County Mental Health will continue to provide its services. But visitation at Van Rensselaer Manor and the county jail have been canceled.

LATEST STORIES: