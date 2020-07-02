Rensselaer City School District to cut sports, other programs

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Since the budget didn’t pass, the Rensselaer City School District is making drastic cuts— one of them being athletic programs.

“For us to have sports, it would have to be community funded,” explained Superintendent Joseph Kardash.

Unless money is donated, this will be the second year in a row Rensselaer will not have a football team.

“What a lot of people fail to realize is, once these things are cut, it’s very hard to get them back,” said recent graduate Mackenzie Brown.

As someone who was involved in clubs and sports, news of the budget being voted down was disappointing to Brown.

“The taxpayers— their property value is going to go down because people aren’t going to want to send their kids to a school that doesn’t have sports, doesn’t have extra curriculars, and over crowded classrooms,” said Brown.

Sports isn’t the only thing getting cut.

“We have further reduced our expenditures,” said Kardash. “Unfortunately, at this point, as we reduce the expenditures, it’s directly related to student opportunities. We lost another teacher, and we reduced sports and extracurricular activities. We have to stop the bleeding as to how fast the school is losing money. We are running out of options.”

The district will also be reducing technology purchases and field trips. The superintendent stated the schools finances aren’t an issue of overspending but underfunding.

The district is already trying to put together a second budget.

“We will formulate what the revenue side looks like and put it out to the public,” explained Kardash.”We know that we can’t ask anywhere near what it takes to solve the problem at this point. So we are gonna have to look for a partial solution to try to mitigate how much we are losing.”

The solution to the financial problems?

“We get more aid, we get donors, or we raise taxes— or a combination of those things,” said Kardash.

