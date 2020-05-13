Rensselaer City School District proposes 24.5% tax hike to make up for expected shortfall

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts across New York State are bracing for expected budget shortfalls.

Some districts were already in financial trouble, and the coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse. In the city of Rensselaer, the superintendent of schools has already proposed a large tax hike to buffer the blow.

School districts were already having a tough time after closing their doors, but those concerns are now being overshadowed by shortfalls in state and local revenue, which will have an affect on school aid.

“Knowing that, we need to solve the problem,” said Rensselaer City School District Superintendent Joe Kardash.

He said the small district is already cutting seven full-time and one part-time position. But he is also proposing a one-time 24.5% tax levy for Rensselaer residents to make up for an expected shortfall in the school budget.

“And it’s a hard time. People don’t have a lot of money to give. So this is a perfect storm of problems budgetarily,” added Kardash.

But his district is not alone.

“I think it’s a very moment in time for great concern for our districts throughout the state.”

Bob Schneider is the Executive Director of the NYS School Boards Association. He saids districts are anxiously awaiting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s forecast on school aid scheduled for Friday.

“This could be potentially a 20 percent cut,” said Schneider.

Back in Rensselaer, the tax hike would be left up to voters using absentee ballots. But judging by some of the comments on the district’s Facebook page, it will likely be a hard sell.

Anya: “How did you get to this point to begin with?”

Kardash: “There was a loss in fund balance in 2012, 2013 and 2014.”

The superintendent added that the problem stemmed from a former employee’s mismanagement. But, since then, he said the district has put things in order and also refinanced their building.

However, it’s not enough to cover what they need to make up for in the 53 percent of their funding that comes from state aid.

“You know, if I were a community member and I don’t understand the situation I would be angry, too. I understand that,” he said.

Kardash said the district is holding an online meeting Monday night to explain the proposal and why he believes it’s necessary. The information for the meeting can be found on the district’s Facebook page.

