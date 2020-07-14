Renovations begin on Cohoes City Hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renovations have begun on the historic Cohoes City Hall.

Mayor Bill Keeler carried a 25-pound piece of limestone that fell from the top of the building a few years ago. Scaffolding is set up on the north side of the building with a crew working on a section of the roof and replacing slate.

Masons will repair the bell tower, which hasn’t had a functional bell in years.

“Cohoes City Hall is a magnificent building, but in recent years, it’s been neglected and it’s at the point where it rains outside, it rains inside, so that’s going to stop very soon,” the mayor said.

Assemblyman John McDonald secured $250,000 to get the work started, but Mayor Keeler said that will only cover the first phase. Future projects include replacing the inefficient, drafty windows that date back to 1895.

The city is looking for federal, state and philanthropy to restore the building.

