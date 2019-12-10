Remembering 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a local daycare spoke out about the type of boy 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas was and how he should be remembered.

Jacqueline Gerena owns Little Snow Angels Daycare in Troy. She’s been caring for Mayjor and his siblings for over a year now.

“These kids, for me, are like family. They’re my life,” said Gerena.

She said showing up to work on Monday was not easy.

“I tell you, this kid was amazing,” said Gerena.

She said Mayjor was a playful little boy, smart for his age, and he loved his white powdered donuts. She last saw him Friday when he was picked up by his mother, who she described as a hard-working woman. The next night, she got the shocking call from Mayjor’s mom from the hospital explaining what had happened.

“What was done to that little boy is indescribable,” said Gerena. “I was devastated. He was a good boy. He didn’t deserve that and I miss him. I miss him.”

Troy Deputy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said on Saturday, Mayjor’s mother had to work and left 20-year-old Daquan Parker, who was an acquaintance of hers, to watch Mayjor for a few hours. Around 4 p.m., the 911 call came in. Mayjor was unresponsive, suffering from severe internal injuries. Red flags were raised immediately.

“He left the kid there. He was not there upon the arrival of officers or Troy Fire medics. We had been reaching out to him for awhile because we wanted to speak with him to say, ‘Hey, what happened?’ and he was not that easy to find,” said Deputy Chief DeWolf.

Eventually, Parker was located Sunday night in Watervliet.

“We’re certain that he’s the person responsible for this, and thankfully, he’s locked up in jail where he belongs,” said Deputy Chief DeWolf.

The Deputy Chief went on to say, “Someone asked ‘What’s the motive?’ There is no motive! What motive could you have? To do that to this poor child; it’s inexcusable. It’s despicable.”

NEWS10 ABC also learned that Parker has a criminal history. Two years ago, he violated an order of protection and was charged with menacing, criminal contempt and obstruction of breathing in the city of Schenectady.

He pleaded guilty to the contempt charge and served one year in jail.