Remarkable Women winner honored by Assembly

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patti Dushane, the woman who won the NEWS10 Remarkable Women campaign, was honored by Assemblyman Chris Tague.

Patti was one of many Remarkable Women nominated by her community for her work starting a food pantry in Catskill to help local kids who were going to school hungry. Her mission later expanded to include clothes, household goods and toys.

On Wednesday, Patti was presented a legislative resolution honoring her service to her community. Assemblyman Chris Tague said Patti embodies the spirit of selflessness and community that makes New York a special place to live.

