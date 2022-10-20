ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In May of 1827, a murder occurred at Cherry Hill resulting in two trials and the last public hanging in Albany. Cherry Hill invites the public to come and relive the historic night with a stirring walkthrough.

Experience a historically haunted house during this annual event. The walkthrough will take place on October 19 through 22 and October 26 through 29. The tour begins at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. This event is recommended for people 12 and older.

Patrons gathered during a walkthrough at Cherry Hill

Reservations are required. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Members of Historic Cherry Hill should contact info@historiccherryhill.org to receive the promo code.