COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On January 6, the Cohoes Music Hall will be hosting the “E1 Kickin’ It Off Country 2023” concert. Three acts will be performing a variety of country music from some of the genre’s greats including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Dolly Parton.

Tickets range from $19 to $49 depending on seating choice and are available here. The concert will run from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Cohoes Music Hall, located at 58 Remsen St.