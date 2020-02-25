Rehabbed buildings providing housing for low income families

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several low income families will soon have affordable housing to call their own following renovations to blighted buildings by Albany Community Land Trust.

Ten homes are currently being rehabbed, which families will be able to move in within the month.

“Rent keeps going up and wages aren’t necessarily going up with those, so it’s really a housing crisis for those low and moderate income families,” said Special Projects Coordinator Louise McNeilly.

McNeilly said blighted properties remain a problem in part because rehabbing is expensive.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said getting people in the homes and getting the buildings back on the tax rolls is a win-win for everyone.

“When we get to that level of investment happening and that target of affordability at all levels, it helps to stabilize neighborhoods, it helps create stability for families. And this is a great example of one of those successes,” Sheehan said.

The Trust is a community partner with the City of Albany.

The organization currently has 52 units it rents.

LATEST STORIES: