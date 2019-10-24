Regulating CBD as business booms in NYS

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer revealed on Thursday that even though CBD products have gained popularity since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the farming, manufacturing, and selling of industrial hemp, the Federal Food and Drug Administration has yet to set regulations on them.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer called on the FDA for some clarity to protect consumers and help with industry growth. The democrat said that while sales of CBD products surpassed $200 million nationally in 2018, there’s still a haze surrounding federal regulations on labeling, producing, marketing and selling CBD. He, along with many farmers, feel that’s hindering competition in the cash crop industry.

In an interview, the senator urged the FDA to implement CBD regulations as soon as possible to spur growth of the new job-creating industry.

Owen Martinetti, CEO of Naturae Oils in Hoosick Falls and HempChain Farms in Berlin, said every product produced at his facility has a lot number. That way they know who made it and which farm the product came from.

However, he said that’s not always the case, which is why he agrees that the industry needs some guidance.

“We need more regulation to push good manufacturing habits, because at the end of the day, this is a product going into consumers that are trying to treat some kind of ailment,” said Martinetti.

He’s big on trace-ability and says if the FDA required labeling with a visible supply chain, it would likely weed out a lot of the bad actors in the industry.

“When it comes to the quality of products right now, there’s a lot of people cutting corners and getting away with it because there’s no ramifications for it,” said Martinetti.

Martinetti added that despite what some of the labels and sellers out there may say, he suggests that if you’re concerned about failing a drug test at work, you’ll want to avoid a majority of the CBD products as they do have traces of THC.

“The truth on that is that unless is 99.9 percent CBD, which would be considered a CBD isolate, there is a possibility that people would fail a drug test,” he explained. “It’s a molecule, and that molecule THC is still present in the hemp plant at .03 or less, and you can’t change that unless you genetically modify the plant.”

He also said regulation and clarity would help with advertisement and marketing by exposing consumers to better brands and local products.