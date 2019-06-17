Registration opens for “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” Workshop

SILVER BAY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Looking for a different type of outing for you and your gal pals? The State Department of Environmental Conservation might have the solution. Registration is now open for the 26th Annual “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” workshop.

Workshops include basic fishing, archery, kayaking, and hiking. There are new courses also being added to the roster this year, including intro to hobby farming and basic self-defense.

In a press release, Commissioner Bill Seggos saying, quote:

Women are a vital and fast-growing segment of New York’s hunting, angling, and outdoor recreation community. These workshops give participants the skills and knowledge necessary to feel confident about getting outdoors. And the location of this workshop, on the shores of Lake George, provides the perfect backdrop for learning new outdoor skills in an Adirondack setting.

The workshop will be held from September 13-15 at the Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center on Lake George. This workshop is for women ages 18 and older, and is limited to 125 participants. The cost for the three-day event runs from $305 to $450 per person. Cost depends on lodging and the courses you select. Because this event has become so popular, a lottery system is being used to draw participants from those who apply. Registration ends July 1st.

