ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York “I Love My Park” Day. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Parks & Trails New York will host this year’s event on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites, and public lands across New York.

During “I Love My Park” Day, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species, and working on improvement projects.

According to New York State Parks, the statewide event is a volunteer initiative aiming to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

“Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

“I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our state lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our state parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Capital Region events for “I Love My Park” Day

North-South Lake Campground

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center

Hearthstone Point Campground

Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area

Lake George Battlefield Park

Luzerne Campground

Northampton Beach Campground

Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site

Crown Point State Historic Site

Grafton Lakes State Park

John Brown Farm State Historic Site

Mine Kill State Park

Moreau Lake State Park

Peebles Island State Park

Saratoga Spa State Park

Schodack Island State Park

Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site

Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site

Thacher State Park

Those interested in volunteering must register online before May 7. A full list of events can be found on the New York State Parks website.