Registration open for 44th annual Freihofer’s Run for Women

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the 44th annual Freihofer’s Run for Women, which is returning to the streets of downtown Albany.

The 2020 race was canceled, and the 2021 race was pushed to September because of the pandemic. This year’s race is scheduled for June 4.

Organizers are again partnering with the Capital District YMCA to hold an 11-week training challenge leading up to the race.

