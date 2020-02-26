Registration open for 2020 CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is open for this year’s CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge.

The 2019 race raised nearly $50,000 for several local charities.

This year’s race is set for May 21 at Empire State Plaza. Local not-for-profits IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless), The RED Bookshelf, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region will benefit from money raised.

Participation is capped at 10,000 runners, so organizers encourage early registration.

to learn more and to register.

