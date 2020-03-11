Registered sex offender facing another charge

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A registered sex offender is facing another charge involving sexual contact with children.

Gary Ryan, of Mechanicville, was arraigned Wednesday in Saratoga County Court on one count of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, a felony.

The charge stems from a now-adult victim speaking up and coming forward.

Ryan is already facing three federal counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and six counts of Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

Investigators allege Ryan abused minors while traveling with them to states outside of New York in the 1990s. The former little league coach was registered as a Level 1 sex offender after a 2008 conviction for possessing child pornography.

