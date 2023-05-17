Tom Nardacci will begin serving as the new CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York starting on August 1.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be under new leadership on August 1. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors announced that Tom Nardacci will be the next CEO, succeeding Molly Nicol, who served as the CEO since 2021.

Nicol announced she will retire effective August 1. “I am confident that Tom, our highly skilled leaders, and incredible, dedicated staff will take the Food Bank to new heights in the coming years,” said Molly Nicol. “With the strategic plan as a guide and with the leadership of Tom Nardacci, the Food Bank will continue to make strides against hunger, prevent food waste and nourish our neighbors in need.”

“The organization has developed a five-year strategic plan to ensure equitable access to nutritious food to meet the needs of people struggling with hunger in all parts of our 23-county service area,” said Board Chair Suzanne Gunther. “In addition, the Regional Food Bank is breaking ground on a new distribution facility in the town of Montgomery in Orange County. These two major initiatives are essential for advancing the Regional Food Bank’s mission.”

Nardacci is a Capital Region community leader, best known for his businesses Gramercy Communications and Troy Innovation Garage. He grew up in Rensselaer and is a long-time resident of Colonie.

“The Food Bank board, staff, volunteers, agency partners, donors, and community leaders have all worked incredibly hard over the past few years to adapt and meet the complex challenges people in the 23-county service area are facing every day,” said Nardacci. “The last few years have shown us all the urgency of food insecurity and how quickly things can change for people. I look forward to joining this extraordinary organization at this important time, helping to implement these new plans and drive innovation at a time of growing demand.”