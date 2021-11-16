Regional Food Bank launching Holiday Hunger Appeal at Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is launching its 37th annual Holiday Hunger Appeal on November 17 at Crossgates Mall. Shoppers can make monetary donations to provide meals to those who need them at the Food Bank’s booth.

The Holiday Hunger Appeal runs from November 17 to December 24. Volunteers will be collecting daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The booth will be located on the lower level of the mall outside the Apple Store. Last year, volunteers could not participate in person due to COVID-19.

The Holiday Hunger Appeal is historically the Food Bank’s highest grossing appeal, raising funds to feed people in 23 counties of northeastern New York

Sponsors of this year’s Appeal include Berkshire Bank, Fenimore Asset Management, Crossgates, Trustco Bank, and MAGIC 590AM/100.5FM.