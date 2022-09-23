ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region municipalities and organizations were awarded $1 million Friday, in the form of two Department of Justice (DOJ) grants, to help improve criminal justice responses to domestic violence, sexual assault, and related crimes. In this round of grants from DOJ’s Office of Violence Against Women’s (OVW) Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Grant Program (ICJR Program), the City of Troy and Equinox, Inc. will each receive $500,000.

“Victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking deserve care, compassion, and the knowledge that their offenders will be investigated and prosecuted with the utmost rigor,” Congressman Paul D. Tonko said. “Coordinated community responses that bring law enforcement and prosecutors together with victim advocacy groups and nonprofit organizations are a key tool in our fight to bring justice to these victims. I’m proud to announce this significant funding today, and I’ll continue my work to make certain that all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault receive the care and the justice they deserve.”

Friday’s Capital Region awards come as part of a round of 39 awards totaling $29.4 million through the Fiscal Year 2022 ICJR Program. This program fosters victim safety and offender accountability in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by encouraging state and local governments to work together with community organizations to identify problems and find solutions that lead to effective responses to these crimes.