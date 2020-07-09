Regeneron tapped for COVID-19 antibody cocktail

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal government is working to fast track a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 dubbed Operation Warp Speed, and it’s tapping some of the nation’s best biotech and pharmaceutical companies to try to do it.

In the Capital Region, Regeneron has been awarded a $450 million contract to manufacture and supply a double antibody coronavirus cocktail.

It’s currently in Phase 2 of three clinical trials for treatment of COVID-19, and Phase 3 of trials of the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

