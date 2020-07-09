RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal government is working to fast track a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 dubbed Operation Warp Speed, and it’s tapping some of the nation’s best biotech and pharmaceutical companies to try to do it.
In the Capital Region, Regeneron has been awarded a $450 million contract to manufacture and supply a double antibody coronavirus cocktail.
It’s currently in Phase 2 of three clinical trials for treatment of COVID-19, and Phase 3 of trials of the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- NYS Canal Company Announces Beginning steps for “Pocket Neighborhood” Along The Old Erie Canal
- Texas woman survives contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time
- Ivy League cancels fall sports, including football, over COVID-19 concerns
- Regeneron tapped for COVID-19 antibody cocktail
- Westerlo Woman Faces Assault Charges After Domestic Incident