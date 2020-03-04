Regeneron intends to have COVID-19 treatments ready for clinical trials by the end of summer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regeneron has released its timeline for a SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 treatment. A representative says the company plans to have doses ready for clinical trials by the end of August.

Regeneron started exploring ways to develop a treatment in January. They have since started working with U.S. Health and Human Services to develop novel coronavirus antibodies.

They are scheduled to start screening candidates for the most potent antibodies in March and will move to start manufacturing/animal testing the treatment in the spring/summer.

LATEST STORIES: