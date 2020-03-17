Reducing anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to worry. To help reduce anxiety, John Cooney, a national instructor for the Mental Health First Aid Program, shares some advice.

“Anxiety is out there, and it’s always been, but now we have anxiety at the highest level we have probably seen in most of our lifetimes,” Cooney stated.



When things get stressful, we often turn to coping mechanisms to help us get through it.



“Coping mechanisms, often although healthy, sometimes do become a little bit harmful,” Cooney explained. “And we find people turning to increased alcohol consumption, increased drug use of various types. Add substance abuse along with high anxiety and we do have a strong potential to see depression amongst our peers.”



To help better our mental health, John Cooney said it’s important to share what we are feeling.



“Talking with someone and saying, ‘I’m not doing well, do you have a minute?’ Or equally important, ‘I noticed that you seemed to be struggling lately. Would you like to talk to me about it?’ So if we can have that duel play going of either talking about it or asking someone if they want to talk about that will go a huge amount to help society deal with the current stressor’s.”



Exercising has also been known to help reduce anxiety.



“They sound kind of cliché, as solutions to some of our life problems, but they are equivalent in so many ways to possibly a medication protocol,” stated Cooney. “And if we can’t get to those points of healthy coping mechanisms, we need to under stand that our family doctor is a huge resource for dealing with anxiety.”

