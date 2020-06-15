Red Cross will test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

COVID-19 antibody results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Albany

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 418 Broadway, 418 Broadway

6/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany Shaker Road

6/17/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse

6/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Rd.

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Christ the King, 20 Sumpter Ave

6/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Church Albany, 195 Washington Ave

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Albany Polish Community Center, 225 Washington Avenue Ext.

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Armory CJDRF, 960 Central Ave

6/26/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Road

Delmar

6/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethlehem Community Church, 201 Elm Ave

Guilderland

6/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue

Latham

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road

Mayfield

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfield High School, 27 School Street

Amsterdam

6/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Perth Volunteer Fire Department, 4080 State Hwy 30

Canajoharie

6/23/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Canajoharie High School, 136 Scholastic Way

Rensselaer

6/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion Melvin Roads Post, 200 Columbia Turnpike

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., State University of New York Health Sciences Campus, 1 University Place

Troy

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin Plaza, Fourth & Grand Street, Franklin Plaza

6/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 470 Winter Street Ext.

6/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Troy Masonic Temple, 39 Brunswick Road

West Sand Lake

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 NY Route 43

Wynantskill

6/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Jude the Apostle School, 42 Dana Avenue

Clifton Park

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Clifton Park, 30 Clifton Country Rd

Greenfield Center

6/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenfield Community Center, 25 Wilton Rd.

Malta

6/20/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2776 Rt. 9

6/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Malta Ambulance, 2449 Rt. 9

Saratoga Springs

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Rd

6/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

6/25/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Stewart’s Ice Cream Building 2, 461 Church St.

6/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Senior Center, 5 Williams St

Waterford

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waterford Emergency Team, 122 First Ave.

Delanson

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church, 7967 NY-30

Schenectady

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Rd

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Bridge Christian Church, 735 Crane Street

Glens Falls

6/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., John Payne Memorial Blood Drive – Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge Street

Pottersville

6/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Verhonica Mueller Memorial Blood Drive – Pottersville Fire Department, Route 9

Queensbury

6/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive

6/26/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ramada Inn, 1 Abbey Lane

Argyle

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Argyle United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St

Cambridge

6/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., American Legion Post 634, 2106 Rt 22

