Red Cross urges healthy people to give blood to avoid shortages amid Coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross says they have an urgent need for blood due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Right now, the organization is strongly urging healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a donation appointment to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and avoid any potential shortages.

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations for patients across the country. They say while they are not at an emergency low level, multiple other factors leading up to the Coronavirus outbreak have significantly impacted their blood supply.

“The flu, the snowstorms, and then [the Coronavirus], will always affect people coming out,” Jill Ballou, Account Manager at the American Red Cross in Albany told News10, “so again, those that are feeling well, we really do need you to come out and donate blood.”

If you have recently traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, the Red Cross asks you to postpone your donation for 28 days.