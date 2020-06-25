Red Cross unveils new Emergency Response Vehicle

Breaking News
ALBANY (NEWS 10) – The American Red Cross recently unveiled their newest emergency response vehicle.

According to the American Red Cross every eight minutes they meet with a family that has suffered loss from a fire or other disaster. Emergency Response Vehicles like the one recently unveiled help with transporting volunteers as well as delivering food and other supplies.

In an interview at the unveiling event Red Cross staff said the new vehicles make their jobs easier.

The Red Cross went on to confirm they will continue helping at food drives and offering appreciation events for healthcare workers on the front lines.

