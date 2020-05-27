Red Cross in need of blood donations to prevent shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations in order to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgeries and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red Cross says healthy individuals who feel well can make an appointment to donate in the coming weeks and months by doing any of the following:
- Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visit their website here
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS ) 1-800-733-2767
- Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
The Red Cross says hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% following a sharp decline in early April amid the rapidly changing and challenging public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be cancelled as several businesses and organizations remain closed.
The Red Cross also says those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
The following safety precautions are being taken at all blood drives including:
- Temperature checks
- Social distancing
- Face coverings for donors and staff
Here is a list of all local blood drives opportunities from May 27-June 15:
Albany
- 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Albany Polish Community Center, 225 Washington Avenue Ext.
- 6/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Colonie Center, 131 Colonie Center
- 6/3/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
- 6/3/2020: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Albany High School, 700 Washington Avenue
- 6/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd
- 6/10/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
Altamont
- 6/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Altamont Town Hall, 115 Main Street
Delmar
- 5/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem High School, 700 Delaware Avenue
Guilderland
- 6/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilderland Town Hall, 5209 Western Avenue
Latham
- 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road
- 6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 400 Loudon Road
- 6/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., LIFE.CHURCH, 687 Watervliet Shaker Road
Voorheesville
- 6/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Road
Fulton
Broadalbin
- 6/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadalbin Kennyetto Fire Department, 14 Pine Street
Gloversville
- 6/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gloversville High School, 199 Lincoln Street
Montgomery
Amsterdam
- 6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St
Rensselaer
East Greenbush
- 6/1/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rensselaer Elks, 683 Columbia Turnpike
North Hoosick
- 6/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Hoosick Fire Department, Route 22
Poestenkill
- 5/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Poestenkill Fire Department, Route 355
Rensselaer
- 6/2/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., State University of New York Health Sciences Campus, 1 University Place
Schaghticoke
- 6/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 Route 40
Troy
- 5/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brunswick Elks, 665 Brunswick Road
Saratoga
Ballston Spa
- 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa Elks, 10 Hamilton Place
Burnt Hills
- 6/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burnt Hills Fire Department, 811 Rt. 50
Clifton Park
- 5/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Halfmoon Town Hall, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza
- 6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Edwards Roman Catholic Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd.
- 6/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Creatacor, 10 Enterprise Ave
Galway
- 6/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West St
Rexford
- 6/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vischer Ferry Fire District, 360 Riverview Rd
Saratoga Springs
- 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Rd
- 6/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway
- 6/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.
Schenectady
Schenectady
- 6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Rd
- 6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd
Schoharie
Cobleskill
- 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Assembly Hall, 615 E Main St
Warren
Glens Falls
- 6/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glens Falls Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza
Lake George
- 5/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Lake George, 2223 Canada St.
Queensbury
- 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road
Warrensburg
- 5/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3890 Main Street
Washington
Greenwich
- 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Middle Falls Fire Department, 1034 State Road 29
Salem
- 5/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salem FD, 57 S Main Street
To donate blood the following qualifications must be met:
- A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID to check in
- Individuals who are 17-years-old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law)
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
- Are in generally good overall health
- Those under the age of 18 must also meet certain height and weight requirements
The Red Cross says in order to save time, donors can use RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving to the blood drive. To utilize this feature, click here or use the Blood Donor App.
* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available here.
