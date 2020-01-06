Red Cross encouraging people to give blood

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood right now and is asking for people to donate.

Officials said it’s typical to have a shortage this time of year since there are less people donating blood around the busy holiday season.

While all blood types are needed, there is only a three-day supply of Type O nationwide. As an incentive to get more people to give blood, the organization is teaming up with the NFL.

“If you come out to donate blood any time between now and January 19, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl,” Kimmy Venter of the American Red Cross of Eastern NY said. “It includes airfare, hotel accommodations, some cool party passes, and of course, tickets to the game itself, which is really a unique opportunity.”

If you’re interested in donating blood, the American Red Cross says it’s easy to do and every donation given can save up to three lives.