ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross says they are experiencing an emergency blood shortage with the country facing the lowest number of people giving blood in nearly 20 years. The Red Cross says blood supply is at a critically low level, and the shortage may delay medical procedures.

The Red Cross says this problem has been escalating, as the number of blood donors has fallen nearly 40% over the last two decades. Blood products are going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products, which is the most transfused blood type.

Those looking to make an appointment to donate can do so online or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”