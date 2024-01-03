ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross recently assisted in two separate fires, one in Albany, and another in Petersburgh. The fire in Albany occurred on Myrtle Avenue on New Year’s Night, with the Petersburgh fire on Wose Road on Monday.

Three adults and two children, ages 3 and 9, were aided in the Albany fire. In the Petersburgh fire, three adults were helped too. The Red Cross provided necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to all involved in both fires, as well as emotional support and comfort kits with personal care items.