RED Bookshelf, Barnes & Noble partner ship sends books to Albany children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RED Bookshelf and Barnes & Noble announced Wednesday that holiday shoppers at the Colonie Center bookstore purchased 8,949 new books for donation to the nonprofit.

The charity partners with the community to provide free books to Albany children in need. The total value of the books is $84,600.

Prior to the holiday season, Barnes & Noble invited The RED Bookshelf to partner on its Holiday Book Drive program. The RED Bookshelf staff told store managers the types of books most needed, and managers chose different book titles to be offered to shoppers at the cash registers.

The pre-selected books were at the checkout counters and cashiers at Barnes & Noble asked each person who made a purchase between November and December if they wanted to buy one.

The RED Bookshelf delivered more than 50,000 books to community sites during 2019.