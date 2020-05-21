Recreational marijuana sales resume on Memorial Day in Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Phase one of the Massachusetts reopening plan went into effect this week.
As a part of that plan, starting Monday, marijuana dispensaries will be able to resume serving recreational customers through curbside pickup.
Locations like Theory Wellness Inc. and Berkshire Roots are now preparing for the first day.
Both dispensaries are asking people to place their orders online. Everyone in your vehicle must be 21 or older at the time of pickup.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Universal Orlando looking to reopen first week of June
- Group of senators push for legislation to protect coal miners during pandemic
- Nearly 30 overdoses across the Capital Region overnight, 2 fatalities
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site