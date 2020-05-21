Recreational marijuana sales resume on Memorial Day in Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Phase one of the Massachusetts reopening plan went into effect this week.

As a part of that plan, starting Monday, marijuana dispensaries will be able to resume serving recreational customers through curbside pickup.

Locations like Theory Wellness Inc. and Berkshire Roots are now preparing for the first day.

Both dispensaries are asking people to place their orders online. Everyone in your vehicle must be 21 or older at the time of pickup.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES