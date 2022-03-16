TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recovery Sports Grill in Troy has undergone a complete renovation, which includes the addition of an esports lounge. The restaurant held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new renovations on Tuesday.

In the esports lounge, guests can play the latest Xbox and Playstation consoles. The restaurant is also hosting local gaming tournaments in collaboration with Claim to Fame Entertainment.

“We can host tournaments, stream games live and provide an area for the esports community to call home. Working with our partners in esports we will continue to grow the events and capabilities of this new space. The gaming community has really taken to it so far. We are happy to be somewhere athletes and gamers can call home,” says Thomas Gabriel, Director of Business Development with BBL Hospitality.

Located in the Hilton Garden Inn, the renovation features a more modern look, new televisions, and sound. The restaurant still has local sports memorabilia throughout. Since this location is in Troy, the walls heavily feature the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute athletic program.

Recovery Sports Grill renovations (BBL Hospitality)

Recovery Sports Grill esports lounge (BBL Hospitality)

Recovery Sports Grill ribbon-cutting (BBL Hospitality)

This restaurant was one of the first locations for Recovery Sports Grill, which now has 10 locations. Other locations include: