Recovered from COVID-19, frontline workers donating plasma to help others

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some of the first people infected with COVID-19 have recovered. Now they’re donating plasma to help others with the virus on their road to recovery.

Joseph Hunziker is a pathology technician at St. Peter’s Health Partners. He was infected with the virus in early March before Governor Cuomo issued the ‘stay-at home’ order.

Hunziker is now fully recovered and has donated his plasma, which was used to help two people, who currently have the virus on their road to recovery.

“I got into health care because I have a strong desire to help people,” Hunziker said. “The chance to make an impact on someone’s life doesn’t come often,” Hunziker said.

Doctors are using the antibodies from plasma of a recovered coronavirus patient and transferring it into a patient who is currently battling the virus to help them recover.

Other frontline workers like Kim Bertelli-Hunt and her husband Steven hope to donate plasma as well. They are two of six people working in the Pittsfield Police Department who contracted the virus.

“We’re luck enough to have recovered from COVID-19 and we’re able to be with our family. If we can help someone else recover and get to their family, that’s the most important thing to us,” Kim said.

St. Peter’s Health Partners is reaching out to people to donate plasma who have gone to its testing site and have tested positive for the virus and have recovered. The American Red Cross is also accepting donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.

