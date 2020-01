ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany city police currently have their hands full with two recent shootings.

Friday night, a 21-year-old man was shot near North Swan Street. On Saturday, a teenage girl was caught in the crossfire near the same area.

Chief Eric Hawkins says the department is looking into leads, but at this time, they do not believe the two are connected.

The 13-year-old girl was released from the hospital and is said to be okay.