ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from the lowest level, 0.02% BAC to the highest where a coma or death is possible, .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
Michael W. Donovan, 32 of Middleburgh
- Police report Donovan was arrested on November 4 with a 0.19% BAC on State Highway 7 in Schoharie
- Donovan was issued tickets returnable to the Schoharie Town Court on November 15 and released to a sober party
Juliana Burger, 19 of Schenectady
- Police report Burger was arrested on November 4 with a 0.20% BAC on Oakwood Avenue in Brunswick
- Burger was issued tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on November 16 and released to a sober party
Clayton R. Mann Jr, 51 of Northumberland
- Police report Mann Jr. was arrested on November 4 with a 0.20% BAC in the area of Brownville Road in Northumberland
- Officers report Mann Jr was arrested for DWI, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations
- Mann Jr. was issued tickets returnable to the Northumberland Town Court on November 22 and released to a sober party
Andrew J. Brooks, 39 of Gloversville
- Police report Brooks was arrested on November 5 with a 0.18% BAC on State Route 29A in Caroga
- Brooks was issued tickets returnable to the Caroga Town Court on December 12 and released to a sober party
Markos Abebe, 25 of Guilderland
- Police report Abebe was arrested on November 6 with a 0.18% BAC on Fire Road in Clifton Park.
- Officers report Abebe has been convicted of DWI in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on December 1 and released to a sober party
Harrison E. Blanchard, 20 of Stoney Creek
- Police report Blanchard was arrested on November 7 with a 0.24% BAC on Stony Creek Road in Hadley
- Blanchard was issued tickets returnable to the Hadley Town Court on December 7 and released to a sober party
Macie L. Schrom, 27 of Worchester
- Police report Schrom was arrested on November 10 with a 0.24% BAC on State Route 7 in Cobleskill
- Schrom was issued tickets returnable to the Cobleskill Town Court on November 29 and released to a sober party
Seth C. Brady, 43 of New Hartford, Connecticut
- Police report Brady was arrested on November 15 with a 0.25% BAC off the roadway on State Route 9L in Lake George
- Brady was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility due to the unavailability of a sober party
Allison M. Kirby, 56 of Petersburgh
- Police report Kirby was arrested on November 16 with a 0.19% BAC on Sweetmilk Creek Road in Brunswick
- Kirby was issued tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on November 20 and released to a sober party
Jerry R. Bryden, 46 of Ballston Spa
- Police report Bryden was arrested on November 16 with a 0.20% BAC on State Route 9 in Malta
- He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on December 8 and released to a sober party
Police report each driver was pulled over due to multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Thankfully no one was injured while these drivers were on the road.