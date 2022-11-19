ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from the lowest level, 0.02% BAC to the highest where a coma or death is possible, .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.

Michael W. Donovan, 32 of Middleburgh

Police report Donovan was arrested on November 4 with a 0.19% BAC on State Highway 7 in Schoharie

Donovan was issued tickets returnable to the Schoharie Town Court on November 15 and released to a sober party

Juliana Burger, 19 of Schenectady

Police report Burger was arrested on November 4 with a 0.20% BAC on Oakwood Avenue in Brunswick

Burger was issued tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on November 16 and released to a sober party

Clayton R. Mann Jr, 51 of Northumberland

Police report Mann Jr. was arrested on November 4 with a 0.20% BAC in the area of Brownville Road in Northumberland

Officers report Mann Jr was arrested for DWI, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Mann Jr. was issued tickets returnable to the Northumberland Town Court on November 22 and released to a sober party

Andrew J. Brooks, 39 of Gloversville

Police report Brooks was arrested on November 5 with a 0.18% BAC on State Route 29A in Caroga

Brooks was issued tickets returnable to the Caroga Town Court on December 12 and released to a sober party

Markos Abebe, 25 of Guilderland

Police report Abebe was arrested on November 6 with a 0.18% BAC on Fire Road in Clifton Park.

Officers report Abebe has been convicted of DWI in the last ten years. He was issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on December 1 and released to a sober party

Harrison E. Blanchard, 20 of Stoney Creek

Police report Blanchard was arrested on November 7 with a 0.24% BAC on Stony Creek Road in Hadley

Blanchard was issued tickets returnable to the Hadley Town Court on December 7 and released to a sober party

Macie L. Schrom, 27 of Worchester

Police report Schrom was arrested on November 10 with a 0.24% BAC on State Route 7 in Cobleskill

Schrom was issued tickets returnable to the Cobleskill Town Court on November 29 and released to a sober party

Seth C. Brady, 43 of New Hartford, Connecticut

Police report Brady was arrested on November 15 with a 0.25% BAC off the roadway on State Route 9L in Lake George

Brady was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility due to the unavailability of a sober party

Allison M. Kirby, 56 of Petersburgh

Police report Kirby was arrested on November 16 with a 0.19% BAC on Sweetmilk Creek Road in Brunswick

Kirby was issued tickets returnable to the Brunswick Town Court on November 20 and released to a sober party

Jerry R. Bryden, 46 of Ballston Spa

Police report Bryden was arrested on November 16 with a 0.20% BAC on State Route 9 in Malta

He was issued tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court on December 8 and released to a sober party

Police report each driver was pulled over due to multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Thankfully no one was injured while these drivers were on the road.